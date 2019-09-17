Doctors called the waist, increases the risk of heart attack
The concept of “obesity” is out of date
The doctors called the waist, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.
– Simple ways to prevent the development of cardiovascular disease – waist circumference less than 80 cm in women and 94 cm in men, said the doctors.
Experts say that to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke will help quitting Smoking, regular exercise, and eating of at least 500 grams of vegetables and fruits every day. In addition, you should be aware of the recommended daily allowance of salt — not more than 5 grams per day.
It is noted that up to 40% of women and 48% of men have elevated blood pressure. It also threatens the development of stroke and heart attack.
Scientists draw attention to the fact that the concept of “obese” is out of date. About a third of the population suffers from this ailment. However, many women who have, in principle, low BMI, often suffer from diabetes, colon cancer, disorders of metabolism and other diseases usually associated with overweight. They all share one thing – a big waist.
Women like would not be considered fat, but fat is settled down they have roughly the “middle”. This fat is extremely dangerous, experts warn. The concept of “obese” need to override to include not only BMI but also waist circumference, scientists say.
As an example, obesity experts cite the experience of Japan, where measure waist, people over 40 years of experience in New Zealand, there to obtain citizenship you need help with a body mass index (BMI).