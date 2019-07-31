Doctors called to help ease the hangover products
Doctors have made a list of products, the use of which will help to ease the symptoms of a hangover. The last can cause nausea, dry mouth and headaches.
Thanks to the use of large amounts of water can expedite the elimination of toxins from the body, and by means of mineral water without gas is easier to replenish electrolytes. The effect of the brine is short, moreover, the contained salt can aggravate the condition, causing even more dehydration. It is best to limit aspirin. Well counteract the hangover apricots and almonds, they restore the balance of potassium and magnesium.
In the composition of eggs can be found cysteine, accelerate the excretion of decay products after alcohol. To improve condition will enable a spoonful of honey raises the level of glucose in the blood, with this task will manage and oatmeal. To get rid of a hangover you need to normalize the content of vitamin B9, what will help the spinach.