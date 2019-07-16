Doctors called Top 6 daily actions that Deplete your health
Doctors claim that some of its own actions on a daily basis, people harm health. To understand what kind of threatening things, to help the Top 6 everyday habits.
In the first place of the rating was improper teeth cleaning. Many people spend procedure not before Breakfast, and after him, ostensibly to go to work with clean breath. This habit, according to the American dentist Howard Gamble, could eventually destroy the teeth. While brushing immediately after consumption of food contained in the food acid begins to penetrate into the deeper layers of the bone formations. As a consequence, increases the risk of tooth decay. Experts recommend brushing the teeth after 30-60 minutes after a meal.
The second position in the Top 6 harmful actions took the habit to open the Windows. According to doctors, during ventilation of the apartment in house is penetrated by different harmful substances, including a pair of car exhausts, and they are dangerous because they may provoke headaches, cancer and heart disease. Open Windows to ventilate better at night, when it subsides, the traffic and the air becomes cleaner.
Adversely affects the health and daily shower. Regular use of products containing surfactant components, are destroying the natural bacterial skin wrapper, which performs a protective function. Daily shower lowers the immune system and cause the appearance of infections.
In fourth place — the habit to heat food in the microwave in a plastic container. Of such utensils in food can enter hazardous phthalates. Fifth position is occupied by extremely harmful to the body posture to sit “foot to foot”. In this position of the body increases the load on the spine in General and the sacroiliac joint in particular. Such action increases the risk of thrombosis, osteoarthritis, varicose veins and blood congestion in the pelvic area.
Closes the rating of the habit of constantly listening to music on headphones. Doctors say that constant noise causes the body to produce hormones that adversely affect the nervous system and the brain. Fans of the constant noise often suffer from insomnia and irritability.
Moreover, this habit can threaten a heart attack. Doctors recommend daily to relax your body, spending in absolute silence for 15 minutes.