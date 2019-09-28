Doctors called treat, cleansing the body of toxins
The researchers reported that the marmalade can be a lot more useful than previously thought: it is a delicacy, as shown by recent studies, can help to eliminate toxins from the human body.
Scientists have conducted a series of experiments that proved that marmalade has a positive effect on the entire gastrointestinal tract, and in addition, it was also proven that it helps to eliminate toxins from the body, beneficial effect on the stomach.
Previously, some scientists have talked about the fact that this delicacy that is so loved by adults and children, can be useful for the body, but no evidence was not. Recent experiments allowed to prove it. Gummies help to cleanse the body from heavy metals, biodegradable and chemical harmful substances, by-products of metabolism, anabolic steroids, bile acids, toxins, cholesterol and toxins.
Thus, scientists say that marmalade can safely include in your diet for those who are planning to lose weight, as eating it in food will help cleanse the body and promote weight loss.
Its benefit to the human body can also be compared to the benefit of the other popular sweets — chocolate, chocolate, however, has another important ability, it is also an antidepressant. However, marmalade has another advantage — this product has lower calories than chocolate, and therefore less harmful to the human figure.