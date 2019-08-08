Doctors called what foods not to combine with mushrooms
Mushrooms – a product of the increased danger, they are, though, and contain a huge range of vitamins and minerals, but it is extremely difficult to carry out and have a number of contraindications.
Besides, there is always a chance to run into a toadstool or incorrectly processed forest delicacy.
“The dishes of mushrooms are indigestible due to the fact that contain a substance such as chitin. On the one hand it absorbs toxins and heavy metals, removing them from the body in the digestive process. On the other, itself is very “burdens”. Because eat the mushrooms can be consumed only in the right “company”.
Mushrooms can go well with easily digestible toppings and ingredients — potatoes, lettuce, beets, whole wheat bread or light cereal. But eat them together with meat is not recommended-these foods damage the liver, especially if you combine these products regularly.
You should avoid combining the fungi with food that is hard to digest, such as beans, celery, salad with cucumbers and peas, mayonnaise, etc.,” — warned the doctor.
By the way, mushrooms are often put on the holiday table as snacks and additions to meals. Experts call it a mistake, as their combination with alcohol, which promotes the breakdown of fat, but thicken in the stomach protein is very dangerous and can cause poisoning. The reason is that, under the influence of alcohol “mushroom” protein is just not digested and begins to literally rot in the stomach.
The nutritionist also said that mushrooms is food for adults. Baby stomach they are nothing but will not cause harm to People with various diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, liver and children 12 — 14 years, according to doctors, the mushrooms are even contraindicated.