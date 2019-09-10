Doctors consider keto diet is dangerous for health
Loved by many celebrities keto diet, in which food used in meals high in fat and low in carbohydrates can lead to health problems, as excluded from the diet useful products.
This diet adhere to, including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Holly berry. It implies, in particular, the rejection of beans, whole grain products and some vegetables, but the dark chocolate, cheese, avocados, and nuts is possible.
A physician and a Professor at new York University shivam Joshi believes this diet is dangerous for health.
— I defend unrefined carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils and the like. This is one of the most healthful foods on the planet — the doctor said.
So, whole grain products reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The specialist noted that studies of long-term consequences for the body from keto diets don’t exist.
The purpose of keto dieting is to reduce calories by reducing carbohydrate intake to 5%. Thus, 75% of the diet have fats and 20% proteins. It is believed that the human body is by default burns carbohydrates, so rejection of them makes it to burn fat, leading to weight loss.
Previously, scientists from California found that keto-diet, tested in rodents, improves brain activity in older adults and can significantly extend the life. Adult mouse that was on a diet, had better memory than young individuals.