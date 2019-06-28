Doctors debunk the myth about the dangers of “excessive” hygiene
Scientists have debunked the myth that the excessive cleanliness of the person is detrimental to his health. In particular, it is believed that due to active hygiene reduced the protective functions of the organism.
A new study by scientists from the London school of hygiene refutes the view that cleanliness carries the body harm. Some even expressed the need to expose children to bacteria to strengthen their immune system. Disregard for the rules of hygiene is threatened by the spread of a number of intestinal infections. After a survey among more than 2 thousand respondents revealed that 23% do not consider mandatory the constant cleaning in the house or, for example, washing hands with soap after visiting the toilet and before eating.
Experts believe important from childhood to teach children to observe hygiene. Cleanliness will reduce the number of food poisoning and to stop the spread of gastrointestinal diseases.