Doctors debunk the myth about the dangers of gluten
If he’s dangerous for a healthy person.
Scientists believe the exaggeration to a conclusion about the deadly dangers of gluten for healthy people. They believe that gluten is dangerous only for those who had previously been diagnosed with an intolerance or sensitivity to gluten.
To refute this conclusion, researchers conducted a double-blind experiment. It was the fact that none of the participants until the very end did not know about its basic terms, it concerns the rule and the scientists who conducted the study. This contributed to the elimination of subjectivity in the evaluation results.
It was attended by 28 volunteers, who were divided into two groups. None of the two groups didn’t know they eat gluten or not.
They used the flour which contained 14 grams of gluten.
Each of the participants filled in a questionnaire in which he noted the presence of abdominal pain, their strength and character.
advertisement
In the experiment, it was found that healthy people who ate the flour with gluten content, did not complain of bowel problems. Of all the healthy participants, only one complained of the problems, but this case is considered an anomaly.
Also, experts have not found cases where healthy people have been at least some reaction to gluten.
That is, for healthy people, gluten in itself does not bear any danger. At the same time, people who have certain problems should refrain from drinking it. This protein may destroy the mucous membrane of the small intestine, which can lead to nerve damage and spasms.
Note that this is the first study, which took part in healthy people.
In addition, doctors note that it is possible and there are certain clinical indications to not be gluten-free and actively discourage people to start bezglyadnov diet.