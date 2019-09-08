Doctors debunk well-known myths about cancer
What should not believe.
Scientists have debunked the major myths about cancer that many perceive as the truth. Misconceptions about cancer can interfere with timely diagnosis and treatment of disease.
There is a perception that cancer can develop on the background of frequent stress, allegedly provoking the growth of tumors. However, doctors refute such a misconception, noting that even regularly nervous and faced with stressful situations citizens cannot against this background of developing cancer. Be transmitted “inherited” cancer is also not. Even if someone from the family was cancer, the risk of its recurrence in offspring increases only a few percent.
Not true, according to experts in the field of medicine, and the belief that the removal of a cancerous tumor or a biopsy lead to cancer in other tissues.