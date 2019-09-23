Doctors debunked myths about vaccination against polio
Doctors have debunked the major myths associated with the vaccine to prevent polio. Many parents are afraid to send their children to the vaccination, considering that her more harm than good.
Vaccination is one of the most effective measures for the prevention of a disease. Usually after vaccination may experience some side effects remaining a few days, but the idea that it lowers the immune system, is not true. In addition, the vaccine is not able by itself to lead to a genetic disease, but the jump in temperature after the injection sometimes causes seizures, which entail the manifestation of the symptoms are caused by the genetics of the disease.
Immunologists warn that on the background of refusal of the vaccination is a marked increase in the number of outbreaks of measles, pertussis and other diseases. Experts insist that, ignoring vaccinations, parents put their children at serious risk, a real risk from vaccines, the body does not get. Temperature and fever after vaccination is normal and passes quickly. There are contraindications to this procedure, but discussing them in advance with your doctor.