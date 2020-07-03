Doctors discovered brain damage in children with the mysterious syndrome associated with COVID-19
A new study describes some painful and possibly long-term neurological complications that may occur in children who develop a mysterious syndrome that is associated with COVID-19. They may suffer from headaches, muscle weakness, as well as to significant brain damage. This writes Gizmodo.
In the study, opublikowano in JAMA Neurology, the cases of children with the mysterious disorder that is now widely known as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.
MIS-C is a rare but potentially life-threatening phenomenon that occurs during or shortly after infection with a coronavirus. Its symptoms can spread to the whole body, including fever, skin rash, trouble breathing and a sudden drop in blood pressure that can deprive the organs of oxygen and lead to death. Syndrome is probably the result of a violation of the immune response to the virus, not the symptoms caused directly by the infection.
This study involved 27 children suffering from symptoms consistent with a MIS-C. four Of them have also had neurological symptoms. They included headaches, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, problems with speech, swallowing and walking. These four children also experienced muscle weakness, and two had reduced reflexes. Tests showed evidence of damage to the corpus callosum brain region, which helps both sides of the brain to communicate with each other. It is interesting that none of the children reported respiratory symptoms, despite the fact that they all had positive test results for coronavirus or antibodies to it.
“In children with COVID-19 may appear neurological symptoms affecting both the Central and peripheral nervous system,” the authors write. They also warned that doctors should consider infection with coronavirus in children with neurological symptoms and damage to the spleen of the corpus callosum (the thickest part of the structure of the brain), even if they do not have typical respiratory symptoms.
The majority of children infected with coronavirus, severe no symptoms, rarely they have flu-like symptoms. MIS-C is considered a rare disease and is treatable with available anti-inflammatory drugs, especially if detected early. But now we have no real understanding of how often this happens, why some children it develops or how this disease prevented. Not only children have to worry about neurological problems associated with COVID-19; some adults were also similar complications during or after infection. How many survivors will have to live with long-term neurological or other health problems — the unanswered question.
In the study, all four children needed intensive therapy after the development of the disease and were subjected to artificial pulmonary ventilation. While the two children have fully recovered, the two moved in a wheelchair due to weakness of the lower extremities.
