Doctors dispel myths about healthy habits
Doctors say that many of the habits that many people find useful, really are not. They can hide pitfalls that give them a completely opposite qualities.
The use of sunscreen
Experts in cosmetology also agree that sun protection should be applied to the skin with special creams. But what kind and how to use them properly – not everyone knows. Moreover, during the tests it was found that a number of creams contains in its composition hazardous ingredients.
Fasting days
In this case, the experts deny the relevance of such days. They have efficiency only in case of poisoning, when the body needs to flush toxins. In other cases, a drastic reduction of calories can lead to weakening of the immune system.
A glass of water before a meal
Often before meals is recommended to drink water, it is believed that this will help to avoid overeating. However, cold water can harm the process of digestion, so doctors say that if you drink before eating, water, at least warm.
Daily sport
Of course, physical active is very useful, but here it is necessary to know the measure. Constant exhausting of the load actually wear out the body. Therefore, it is imperative heavy-duty workout to alternate with a period of restorative rest.
The use of antibacterial gels
In this case it is necessary not to forget that excessive sterility also has a negative effect on health, as contamination by microbes. This is due to the fact that there is a weakening of the body and any infection can lead to very serious consequences. It is worth noting the fact that the continuous use of sanitizers leads to a fast aging of the skin.
Even back
There is an opinion that only need to sit with a perfectly flat back. However, it does not. Finding a long time in this position leads to unnecessary strain on the spine. Therefore, physicians are recommended to sit a little hunched, and if necessary – use an orthopedic chair.