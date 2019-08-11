Doctors dispelled the myth about the effects of coffee on sleep

Can I drink coffee in the evening.

Evening coffee will not affect sleep. Most likely this is nothing more than a popular myth.

American scientists have studied the effects of alcohol, caffeine and nicotine on sleep.

The survey was attended by 785 people, which is four hours before sleep consumed coffee, alcohol and Smoking. As it turned out, the use of alcoholic beverages led to lower efficiency of sleep. A similar effect was exerted by Smoking which also slightly increased the time that participants were awake during the night. While drinking coffee, according to conclusions of experts, in General, does not affect sleep.

Thus, scientists refuted the myth about the dangers of drinking caffeine in the evening. The specialists drew attention to the dangers of Smoking and alcohol for sleep.

