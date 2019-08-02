Doctors do not recommend eating eggs that were cooked longer than 10 minutes
The eggs, which were cooked longer than 10 minutes are substances whose effects can be extremely adverse to the body.
Experts issued a reminder that eating overcooked eggs impossible. A sign that the egg was cooked more than 10 minutes, is the green coating on the yolk, they said. This RAID is a testimony of potentially toxic compounds, resulting from too long boiling.
Scientists explain: in the yolks of eggs by heat treatment, hydrogen is released which can penetrate the protein, and increasingly this is happening during cooking. Protein sulphur, entering into Union with hydrogen, forms a gas. Once in the yolk, it faced with iron, and the formation of iron sulfide. This substance stains the surface of the yolks of overcooked eggs green patina.
Doctors believe that the use of sulphides can seriously harm the human body, on which they can act as
toxins. Experts warn that the longer the egg is cooked, the more it is formed sulphides. Deliberately hard-boiled eggs should be immediately placed under cold water to residual heat did not allow them to digest.