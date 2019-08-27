Doctors do not recommend the use of iodine
Medical professionals do not recommend using iodine in the treatment of wounds.
According to them, conventional medical alcohol, iodine may cause burns. It is better for them not to treat the wounds themselves, and to use the iodine only when shallow wounds and scratches. And iodine can lubricate the skin around the wound.
According to the surgeon Zaurbek Adyrkhayeva, currently medicine offers modern tools based on iodine that may be suitable for the treatment of wounds and burns the skin.
For some people iodine is contraindicated because of allergic reactions. Also it can not be used to people having problems with the thyroid gland.