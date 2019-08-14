Doctors explained how dangerous night trips to the toilet

A simple symptom may indicate the presence of cancer.

The need to get up at night to use the toilet because of the urge to urinate more than once in a dream (nocturia) can be a sign of cancer.

Furthermore, this dysfunction may indicate heart disease, a weakened immune system and diabetes. It is reported by The Sun with reference to British scientists.

Also night trips to the toilet can trigger mental problems, such as increased anxiety, depression, psychosis.

Nocturia may appear when excessive production of urine in the body, which is a sign of diabetes.

