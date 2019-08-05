Doctors explained how to avoid food poisoning and infections during the holidays
Poisoning is the most common health problem for travelers.
Firstly because the beach is always nice to eat some tasty stuff, about the figure all forget, and the danger in pleasant surroundings and not think.
Poison on the beach is not only a shrimp or cannoli, and the fruit that was in the package and even ice cream which had melted (this is a great environment for bacteria).
“Buy on the beach, prawns, pasties and rolls with condensed milk is to play on their own health. In the heat of all these products in less than an hour will be poison. Some merchants, of course, impose their cubes pail with ice to cool the food, but, alas, not all are conscious, and this measure is not always a guarantee of security,” said doctor Victoria Savitskaya.
The problem is that even if the products are fresh and correctly stored, there is no guarantee that they were prepared with clean hands, in compliance with health regulations.
To avoid poisoning, also watch out for the freshness that made themselves. In the heat, never leave prepared food on the table for longer than 20 minutes, the doctor advises.
In case of poisoning, first of all, you should try to wash out the stomach and get rid of food debris in it which probably was the cause of the poisoning or the source of infection.
“In order to induce vomiting, drink several glasses of pure water and push down on the tongue. Then you have to take the absorbent, e.g., activated charcoal or white charcoal, Enterosgel. It is important to drink as much fluid as possible, just don’t gulp, even if you feel really thirsty, otherwise, retching can only increase. Try during the day in small portions to drink at least 2 litres, and in the evening or the next day to calm the stomach will help decoction of chamomile, stewed fruit without sugar (besides, this drink will make up for the partial loss of elements),” advises the doctor.
From food the next couple of days is better to refuse, so as not to aggravate the situation.
If within days after the onset of the first symptoms of a poisoning you got better – you need to go to the doctor.