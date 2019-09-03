Doctors explained the cause of education “by zaedy” in the corners of the lips
Doctors explained the cause of education in the corners of the lips so-called “zaedy”. To provoke the specified form of inflammation is capable of a variety of factors, including the unexpected.
Zaedy may occur several times during life. To provoke inflammation capable of various diseases, incorrect diet, lack of proper care, stress, dentures, etc. Common problem zaedy for anyone who has a habit to lick or bite the lips. Cheilitis can be a reaction to cosmetics, specific product or occur after a trip to the dentist.
In the fight against zaedy is important to promptly consult a specialist to identify the causes of problems and preparation of treatment. Often in such cases is the biopsy, if we are talking about running inflammation. To reduce the risk Halitov will help the correct oral hygiene.