Doctors explained the cause of excess weight in older people
An international group of scientists from France and Sweden in the study were able to determine the cause of excess weight in the elderly. It turned out that the process of weight gain is not associated with a decrease in metabolism and decrease the body’s ability to remove fat from the cells.
Most people reach 50-60 years, faced with the appearance of extra weight and bulk around the waist, even with the same diet and exercise. According to the previously proposed theories of experts, the body weight in the elderly may increase due to lower metabolic rates or due to less mobility while remaining at the same level of daily caloric intake.
Researchers from Sweden and France for 13 years watched 54 volunteers, the result of finding that “lifeline” as it is called excessive deposits on the waist and abdomen, appears due to the reduction of body ability to get rid of fat accumulated by cells. The project authors believe that their theory will be able to create drugs or therapy, the use of which will reduce the chance of occurrence with age excess weight.