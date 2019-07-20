Doctors explained this is dangerous to eat cottage cheese

| July 20, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Cheese contains amino acids, vitamins a, B, E, P, magnesium, iron, calcium and is very useful product for those who have no contraindications to its use.

But even in this case it is necessary to correctly enter the milk product in your diet.

Медики объяснили, кому опасно есть творог

An excessive amount of cheese used can lead to increased cholesterol levels in the body, and also affect the gastrointestinal tract.

In the case of kidney problems, this dairy product is absolutely contraindicated. The high protein content in cottage cheese makes it an undesirable dish in the diet of patients with atherosclerosis. Of diet suffering from lactose intolerance, this type of cottage cheese is eliminated entirely, as it can cause constipation, flatulence, abdominal pain and vomiting.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.