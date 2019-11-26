Doctors fear that Julian Assange will not live in prison until the trial (PHOTO)

Group of 60 doctors, including those from Britain, Australia and several European countries expressed serious concerns for the mental and physical health of the arrested in London the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, calling for his immediate hospitalization. This is stated in an open letter addressed to the head of the British Ministry of the interior Priti Patel, quoted by the Daily Mail.

“We have serious concerns about the physical ability of Assange to stand trial in February 2020. And most importantly, in our view, is that Mr. Assange is in urgent need of expert medical evaluation of his physical and mental health”, – said in a letter distributed by WikiLeaks. According to doctors, the founder of WikiLeaks is experiencing, both physical and mental disorders, including depression, and it must be transferred to a special clinic where he will undergo examination and treatment under the supervision of a professional medical team.

“If this urgent assessment and treatment is not held, then we have a real fear to believe that Assange may die in prison,” say doctors. Earlier concerns about a possible death in prison, Assange expressed his father John Shipton. The man also called “indecent” the fact that “Julian could die in prison after nine years of persecution for revealing the truth about war crimes.” Serious health problems, Assange said his lawyer, Carlos Poveda. “He is isolated for 23 hours a day and only has hour for interpersonal exchange. Very complicated situation: he’s lost weight and is completely isolated from the outside world,” said Poveda, adding that all of this negatively affects the health of the WikiLeaks founder.

In mid-October, the UN special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer also stated that the founder of Wikileaks was subjected to psychological torture for a long time, and in accordance with the Convention against torture, countries which in recent years was responsible for his fate – UK, USA, Sweden and Ecuador should take appropriate action. “We appealed to all interested States with a request to investigate the matter, to cease to pressure him and make every effort to enforce his rights, which, in my opinion, systematically violated,” said Meltzer. However, the investigation did not agree, none of the countries.

We will remind, the British authorities on 11 April arrested WikiLeaks founder in Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he was in 2012. Asylum in the Embassy of Ecuador Assange asked to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of rape and harassment and coercion to acts of a sexual nature. Assange also feared extradition to the US where he faces a prison sentence for the publication of documents of the state Department.

British authorities in turn issued a warrant for the arrest of Assange because of the fact that he violated the terms of bail – in that moment, when Assange turned to Ecuador with a request for political asylum, the English court examined the request for his extradition to Sweden.

However, having the opportunity to get out on bail, Assange fled to the Embassy of Ecuador. After the arrest of the WikiLeaks founder in April 2019, a British court sentenced him to 50 weeks jail.

After that, the American Ministry of justice has published another 17 counts of criminal charges against Assange. Among them – illegal to publish names of confidential sources “who provided information to American diplomats around the world, as well as the United States forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.” The names of local residents, as well as journalists, religious leaders, human rights defenders and political dissidents.

In addition, the accused WikiLeaks founder has been charged with conspiracy and using a former military intelligence analyst in the U.S. army Bradley (Chelsea) Manning in obtaining access to classified documents related to nezaboravnog USA. According to the Ministry, this information was to be used to the detriment of the United States or to another foreign country. While Assange “encouraged and forced to” manning to get this information to WikiLeaks.

In addition, the conversation of manning and Assange show that the WikiLeaks founder would like to hack the encrypted value of the password on the computers of the Ministry of defense, attached to the system of the secret Protocol of the government of the United States network (SIPRNet). This network is used for transmission of secret documents and messages. In this regard Assange also charged with conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

In the case of recognition of Assange guilty on all charges he faces a maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment on each item, with the exception of the paragraph about the conspiracy, computer hacking. This charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Thus, the overall sentence will be 175 years old. In response, the leadership of WikiLeaks, accused the administration trump the violation of the principle of freedom of the press, proclaiming it the First amendment to the U.S. Constitution and setting a dangerous precedent, after which repression will not be insured by any one journalist.