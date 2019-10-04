Doctors found harm if fitness bars figure
Suitable whether they are for snacking.
Many people love to savor the health bars, because it is fast and nutritious, they are easy to eat on the go – when there’s no time to eat. But how useful it is to eat?
Scientists have conducted independent laboratory research, which involved 30 producers of bars.
We used to eat bars when I need to eat something, and consider them to be healthy. Model bar meals, or choose them when you want something sweet.
The fitness bar is the food, which is designed to increase physical energy. Usually, Wellness bars contain a combination of proteins – fats – carbohydrates, in addition they are fortified with vitamins and minerals.
So, the good news is that fitness bars recognition useful scientifically. In particular, dietitians confirm that the bars contain a sufficient amount of useful elements that allow to maintain energy balance.
The bars can be divided into two groups — energy and protein.
Energy bear energy value. This kind of bars is designed to provide quick and efficient use of incoming energy. Basically, in their composition, you will find dried fruits, grains, nuts.
The second group consists of bars, which have more nutritional value — protein, or, as commonly called, protein. They can be used not only for energy but also to reduce fat mass.
Some experts are inclined to the opposite opinion on nutrition fitness bars and noted that they have excess sugar, fats and carbohydrates.
Comparing the amount of carbohydrates and sugar in a protein bar and a regular chocolate, you can say that they are almost identical. While protein bars are much more expensive.
In a study of 30 bars from different manufacturers – 18 did not meet the requirements of the level of ingredients on the label.
It turned out that every second bar is exceeded the level of carbohydrates that was noted by the manufacturers on the box.
For example, one of the bars was positioned as a product with a low content of carbohydrates, the packaging indicated that there are only 2 grams of carbs. But laboratory analysis has shown that in fact he had about 22 grams of carbs!
Therefore, the study of the composition of the bar does not always save you from errors manufacturer. Therefore, the only correct recommendation is to consume bars trusted manufacturer, or cook them yourself.