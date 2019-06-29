Doctors from India put a plaster on the boy’s good hand
In the Indian state of Bihar seven-year-old child accidentally put a plaster on the hand.
It is reported by news portal NDTV.
Monday, June 24, a boy named Figan fell from the mango tree and injured his left hand. The boy was taken to hospital where he was x-ray diagnosed fracture. However, after that the doctors put a plaster on the right hand of Tigana, not left, despite the protests of the child.
The mother of Tigana called the incident “blatant negligence”. She urged the authorities to punish the hospital and noted that during the reception they “do not give any pills”.
The Minister of health of the state instructed subordinates to understand the situation and punish the guilty.