Doctors gave recommendations on how to identify and avoid “otitis diver”

About “otitis diver” said pediatrician Anna Levadne and ENT doctor Oleg Abramov. They gave recommendations on how to identify and avoid this disease.
External otitis media or “otitis diver” is called inflammation of the Pinna and external auditory ear. It can occur when a violation of the protective layer of sulphur and into the ear penetrate the fungi and the bacteria of the type Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Candida.
In his account of the Network Anna Levadne noted that the emergence of “otitis diver” occurs more often in children and is associated with high humidity and swimming in the summer. She described the symptoms, namely itching “around the ear”, pain, then hearing loss, followed by edema and congestion around the auditory organ.
In most patients, the process proceeds unilaterally, however, there are cases of transition to the second ear. Otitis externa will not make themselves felt in the form of heat or cold.
Physicians recommendations to avoid such diseases boil down to the fact that it is not necessary to clean or poking around in the ears, in cases of frequent otitis can dry the ear canals with a hair dryer on low power and low temperature, and also use ear plugs.