Doctors gave the 22 Council for life extension
Doctors called the 22 Board, which helps to extend the life. Necessary active sex and a job, you must give up some foods and bad habits.
You need to practice yoga to quit Smoking. The third Council is the need to avoid stress because of possible problems with digestion. You should not abuse the wine and other alcohol. Need to floss, it will protect the gums from disease. You should control the weight, keeping it normal. You must have a pet, as communication with him has a beneficial effect on health. It is recommended twice a year visit to the dentist. This is followed by the Council not to rest on our laurels and act optimistic. Need to sleep, fight depression and fear of diabetes, limiting itself in the variety of products. Extremely useful massage, it improves blood circulation. Doctors advise to refrain from sleeping late. due to the deterioration of mental activity. Being retired, we need to continue to work, as it will bring joy. Useful laugh often and drink more water.
Required active social life. Many become volunteers in various societies and help people, in this case, improves health and increases brain activity. Regular sex stimulates the immune system, according to doctors. It is recommended to eat chocolate, this product will protect the heart and blood vessels from diseases.