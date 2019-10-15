Doctors gave the official name of a lung disease related vaping
The centers for control and prevention of diseases of the USA at the end of last week released the new name of a lung disease related vaping: in America this disease are already ill, more than 1,000 people, at least 26 of them died.
In its weekly report on morbidity and mortality published on October 11, the CDC called the disease of the lungs EVALI. It means “injury to the lungs associated with the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping products” (e-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury), writes Fox News.
The same report States that as of October 8, 49 States reported to the Federal Agency a total of 1299 cases EVALI. At least 26 people were killed in 21 States.
On Friday, Texas has announced the first death in the state related to vaping, the same news came from new York and Utah last week. The Department of health of the state of Texas has not published additional information about the victim in the press release, but the Associated Press reported that the deceased — an elderly woman in North Texas.
Officials from the CDC and FDA for food and drug administration are still trying to pinpoint any one product or component responsible for the disease. More than 80% of cases related to products of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), officials are increasingly focused on the thickeners and additives that are used in black markets cartridges THC.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Since the beginning of summer 2019 almost every day there are reports about new victims from Smoking electronic cigarettes in the United States. Today almost every state has cases.
- After the call of the Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo to ban all flavored vaping products Council for public health and planning in the field of health unanimously voted for this decision. The ban will apply at least 90 days.
- In San Francisco (CA) and Massachusetts also introduced similar bans on electronic cigarettes in several lung diseases that are considered associated with vaping.
- County of Los Angeles have already banned flavored electronic cigarette and menthol additives, which also made the state of Michigan. The administration of U.S. President Donald trump this decision supports.
- Because the US government fails to control the industry of electronic cigarettes and a thriving black market, the Department of health in September announced a complete ban on flavoured wapi is still ongoing, nationwide investigation.
- Doctors talk about “weepingboy epidemic”, the manufacturers of electronic cigarettes claim that their health risk is still less than the harmful effects of traditional Smoking.