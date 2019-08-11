Doctors have been told what foods you can’t eat the melon

August 11, 2019
How to avoid indigestion.

Melon is one of the most popular summer treats.

Врачи рассказали, с какими продуктами нельзя есть дыню

However, there are a number of caveats.

Doctors have found which products cannot be combined melon:

You can’t eat on an empty stomach.
Does not mix well with alcohol, and dairy products.
To avoid indigestion, do not take the melon water.
Is contraindicated in pregnant women.
Do not eat the melon immediately after meals. Perfect time use between the main techniques.
Keep it exclusively in the refrigerator.
Not allowed to eat for diabetics and patients with gastric ulcer.

The melon is better to buy either in the store or on the market. In no case do not buy products lying near the track: melon absorbs all the toxic substances. Be careful to not lay directly on the ground.

