Doctors have called a “summer” vegetables good for the heart and the shape
Nutritionists advise to pay special attention to the peas and zucchini. Named two year old product bring enormous benefits to the body.
In green peas sufficient vitamins, proteins and fiber. It is also known that a legume is easily digested, unlike beef, and is much more useful to her. In the product b vitamins B1, B6, B9 and magnesium are essential for dealing with stress. In General, green plants positively affects the human immune system, contributing to its strengthening. Peas especially useful for children and pregnant women.
Zucchini is recommended for consumption to people who suffer hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. This vegetable has a large vitamin a: A, b, C, N. Green product is also rich in potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. Due to its neutral flavor, zucchini is easily combined with many products and can be used in the daily diet.