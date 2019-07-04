Doctors have called the basic rules for the preservation of men’s health
In order to maintain men’s health in adulthood, you need to adhere to complex simple recommendations, which is based on proper nutrition and overall healthy lifestyle. This statement was made by candidate of medical Sciences Alexander Poleev.
“In order to be a man who is “willing and able”, you need to pay attention to the health of the body as a whole. Should move more to follow the figure, there is a normal healthy food”, — said Poleev.
The doctor noted that the need to reduce the amount of fats of animal origin — that is, to use less of sour cream, fatty meat and sausages. Animal fats, if anything, inhibit the synthesis of testosterone, the “male” hormone.
“It is important that a large part of the protein that you get up the proteins derived from fish and seafood. Scientists have long noticed that in countries where people traditionally eat a lot of fish, men longer retain reproductive health”, — said Poleev.
Expert drew attention to the importance of rejecting stereotypes, according to which “real man” you need to eat roast pork and drink vodka.
“If you cannot afford the expensive fish, buy Pollack, cod and other similar fish it can afford to almost everyone. It is important to have more vegetables and fruit in their diet should not be less than four hundred grams a day. Plus, you need to abandon the strong tea and coffee” — said the expert.