Doctors have called the drink, which improve the condition of blood vessels
To prepare lemon water is very simple: we need warm water and lemon. But as they say, all genius is simple, and this simple tool is the prevention of many diseases and the most affordable immunostimulant.
Here are five useful properties of water with lemon:
Enhanced immunity
We all know that in lemons large amounts of vitamin C, which strengthens immunity and increases the body’s resistance to disease. But, in addition to vitamin C, lemon contains vitamins b, A, P, trace elements potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium, folic acid, pectin, antioxidants and other nutrients. What all these benefits are dissolved in water, increases their digestibility.
Improving the condition of blood vessels
Lemon juice contains ascorbic acid, which strengthens blood vessels and removes cholesterol plaques on their surface, and promote their elasticity.
Improved metabolism
Water with lemon has a positive effect on digestion. The composition of this drink is very similar to the composition of gastric juice, therefore it is recommended in disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, nausea, constipation and flatulence. However, these recommendations do not apply to people suffering from heartburn, gastritis with high acidity and stomach ulcers — they drink contraindicated.
Prevention of hypertension
Water with lemon is an excellent preventive treatment for hypertension and may even help in the initial stage. Regularly drinking water with lemon juice, you can for a few weeks to lower blood pressure by 10%.
Elimination of toxins from the body
Contained in lemon juice and antioxidants that stimulate the liver and other organs, eliminate toxins and free radicals, improve lipid metabolism, contributing to weight loss.