Doctors have called the most healthy fruit for humans
Experts in the field of healthy lifestyle and healthy eating called the most useful for the human body fruit. Them, according to the information resource “Interactor” turned out to be apricot.
Apricots contain many useful chemical compounds which are retained even after heat treatment. That is, for health useful as raw apricots, and, for example, canned, boiled and so on.
“If you eat apricots every day, then after a short time you will fully enjoy all the beneficial effects. Apricots represent a special value for people who suffer from diseases of the heart and blood vessels, plus, these fruits are very useful in diseases of the kidney. Another category of people who need to pay special attention to the apricot — pregnant women” — doctors say.
Apricot, for all its useful properties, is also a low-calorie product that can be safely used for people who are prone to the recruitment of extra pounds. Apricots, in General, improve body tone and and lowering cholesterol, plus, these fruits clean the intestines from toxic substances.
“You can eat apricots, even if you sit on a strict diet. Simply because of this fruit, contrary to stereotypes, very low calorie”, — added specialists.