Doctors have called the most ridiculous errors and mistakes patients
Recently in a Reddit AMA, the doctors discussed the most absurd errors and mistakes of patients encountered in practice. People often do not comply with doctors ‘ recommendations, do not read the instructions before use of drugs and ignore the rules prior to the coming operations or procedures.
One of the health workers recalled patient treated from sexually transmitted diseases probiotics instead of antibiotics, disappointed when there was no progress of recovery. Also talked about the ridiculous case of a woman in a few hours after birth to have sex with a partner, which subsequently had a negative impact on her health. Another mother believed that the child pulls out the midwife and the woman just lies there and not even straining.
Often patients do not read the instructions, using, for example, rectal suppositories without removing the plastic packaging, and some women may douche with bleach after treating the affected genitals. One of the doctors said that MRI before the feet of the people do not remove earrings, considering that it does not affect the result, although before the procedure, they are asked to remove any jewelry, metal.