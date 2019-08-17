Doctors have called the most useful for summer fruit
Our body is very wise and always gives us hints that it is important to note that to preserve the health and well-being. Many often miss these signals because of improper nutrition in the body, there have been some glitches, and now the vegetables seem to taste good, and at night, like a Burger or a bag of candy.
To re-learn to hear your body, it is important to cleanse the body and receptors, restoring all settings and processes.
What is important to know about the food in the summer?
In summer digestive processes slow down, the body spends most of its energy to maintain the desired body temperature in hot weather.
Also at this time of year increases the load on the heart and blood vessels, and it is advisable not to increase it an additional and excessive amount of animal products in the diet. By the way, for the same reason I am surprised by the people who advocate healthy lifestyles and at the same time call to train intensively in +30 directly under the scorching sun.
I think you have often noticed that in the heat of the appetite weakens, and during lunch, the choice often falls not on the large portion of soup with bread, and lighter products. This is the tip of the body.
Now an extra tip from me: summer diet should consist of plant foods. The more plant foods the better your body. In hot weather, refrain from red meat, reduce the amount of white meat, fish and eggs in the diet. Better lean on fruits and vegetables, no wonder so many of them in the summer.
Try to say “no” to dairy products — you definitely will not be able to say goodbye to puffiness and swellings.
The same firm “no”, it is desirable to say alcohol, refined sugar, products with white flour and fried food, and it is desirable to extend this “no” not only for the summer period.
Try to avoid spicy and warming products, better choose cooling and fresh flavors — herbs, apples, berries.
Don’t forget about the water, it is so important to moisturize and maintain the cells of the body. Drink 2 liters of water a day. The water should be not cold, but room temperature, so the body had to expend energy on heating it. If you find it difficult to drink plenty of plain water, add berries and lemon, also note the coconut water. I often drink it in the summer, it not only quenches thirst but also appetite.
Fruits and vegetables are our best friends in the summer, they simultaneously cleanse and nourish our body, while still easy to digest. And herbs and all can be called a summer drug: chlorophyll nourishes our cells and tissues with oxygen, antioxidants and vitamins. Daily presence of greens in the diet — a perfect gift for your entire body.
However, we should not forget about the cereals: they serve as a source of energy and are responsible for the maintenance of a healthy nervous system. Breakfast and dine barley, with spelt, bulgur, green buckwheat and quinoa. As an experiment, try replacing animal protein for vegetable: quinoa, green lentils, beans, black rice, nuts, Chia seeds, and in the first day you will notice the difference in sensation.
Listen to your body closely and take care of it at any time of the year.