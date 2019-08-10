Doctors have called the most useful fruits and vegetables of the month
What you need is in August.
Experts gave recommendations on what fruits and berries it makes sense to use in August. According to them, it is necessary to include in the diet watermelons, melons and sea-buckthorn.
The experts noted that in August, do not neglect fresh cherries, grapes and buckthorn. As it turned out, contains as much as 8% body fat. The oil of this berry is used to treat ulcers and other gastrointestinal ailments.
Professionals stressed the importance of the watermelon in hot weather – berry quenches your thirst. The usefulness of the melon is a rich content of ascorbic acid and carotene.
In August, the ripening plums and apples. They contain large amounts of sugar, which attracts gourmets, as well as these fruits have many important macronutrients.
August is rich and vegetables. Better to do tomatoes, sweet peppers and eggplant are the main components of the seasonal menu. Need to eat and new potatoes, rich in starch and vitamins. Only 300 grams of this vegetable 70-75% satisfy the daily human need for vitamin C.