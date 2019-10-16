Doctors have called the most useful plant product
Dietitian Elena Solomatina called the most useful plant product. Medic commented on the results of research of foreign colleagues, which concerned the negative impact on human health of raw vegetables.
After comparison of several products of plant origin nutritionist has made my top three. It includes bilberry, blueberry and cranberry. Regular consumption of these berries reduces the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, is under control of the sugar levels in blood. It is also proven that blueberries help to improve vision and stimulates the kidneys.
If we talk about vegetables, the medic drew attention to the tomatoes. In particular they must have men. The list includes various types of cabbage, including broccoli and radish, radish, onion, ginger, garlic. According to the doctor, if the person is healthy, then vegetables and fruits can be eaten raw. However, with age, many have problems with the gastrointestinal tract, so you need a special diet. The stomach is harder to digest raw fruit, so it’s best to eat them boiled and stewed.
American experts, in turn, believe that raw vegetables contribute to the reduction of beneficial bacteria in the gut.