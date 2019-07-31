Doctors have called the most useful poses for sleep
The doctors talked about the best positions for sleeping that will improve the quality of night rest. Experts also believe that choosing to sleep stance can affect the health in the future.
Although many people like to sleep on my stomach, from this position, suffer neck and head. If you spend a long time in this position, you can stretch the muscles and cause lingering pain. In addition, in this position a trying one leg bend under him that is fraught with pain in the lumbar region. Most regenerating doctors call sleeping on your side, at this time the body is easier to detoxify. In addition, neck and spine in this position is less loaded, thereby improving the quality of sleep.
Sleeping on your back is the best option, but to do it properly. Optimally choose a soft pillow under the neck, repeating her bending, it is possible to opt for accessories with the “memory effect”.