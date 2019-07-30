Doctors have called the most useful vegetable for the body
Summer time happy customers with an abundance of fruits and vegetables in stores. Doctors have called the most useful vegetable for the body, which should be in the fridge every housewife.
Bell pepper is the “king” of vegetables because it contains large amounts of vitamins. It is in the fridge every housewife, because the taste of pepper gives a special taste to dishes. First reported by the doctors is that it contains more vitamin C than citrus fruits. It has proteins, fats, amino acids, antioxidants, and also contain potassium, iron, fluorine, magnesium, iodine and zinc. Bell pepper is useful for weight loss because its calorie content 27 calories. Vegetable stimulates the metabolism and helps to digest meats.
Doctors have identified rutin, vitamin P, which clears the blood vessels and makes them more elastic, and also reduces the risk of thrombus formation. The previously mentioned magnesium and potassium strengthen the heart and promote the excretion of toxins from the body. Daily consumption of pepper 50 g improves the eye and mucous membranes, strengthens nails and hair.
Contraindication the vegetable is still there, and it is necessary to consult a doctor before use in the presence of epilepsy, problems with his kidneys and stomach, as well as hypertension. Fiber and essential oils can aggravate the situation.