Doctors have called the product for good vision

Kiwi is a small sweet fruit with a wonderful flavor. They are full of nutrients, such as vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate and potassium. Kiwi also contain many antioxidants and are a good source of fiber. These little black seeds are edible, and tough brown skin – she’s even more useful than the flesh, although many people prefer to peel kiwi fruit before eating.
Kiwi is rich in vitamins
Two kiwis of medium size by 230% cover recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, this is two times more vitamin than oranges. Vitamin C stimulates the immune system, helps to resist stress and age-related processes. In addition, vitamin C promotes iron absorption and a more rapid healing of wounds.
Kiwi also contains a unique fat-free form of vitamin E, a potential antioxidant which lowers cholesterol levels and strengthens the immune system of a person.
Kiwi is a source of serotonin
The rich content of serotonin in kiwi makes this fruit highly beneficial for the digestive and cardiovascular systems. Serotonin improves memory, mood, stimulates the perception of information, and normalizes appetite. In addition, the serotonin qualitatively and quantitatively improves sleep, thus contributing to a more rapid and painless awakening.
Kiwi fruit contains magnesium and potassium
Two kiwifruit contain about 30 mg of magnesium, a substance vital for nerve function and muscle substance. And kiwis are rich in potassium, it in it is two times more than in the banana. Regular consumption of kiwi in food normalizes blood pressure, reduces the risk of stroke, formation of stones in kidneys and also helps prevent osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases. One kiwi for Breakfast is as effective as blood thinners aspirin, while kiwi is not accompanied by side effects and much more useful.
Kiwi useful for breathing
Studies have shown that kiwi is able to lighten the load on the respiratory system, to get rid of wheezing, cough and shortness of breath, and it’s all thanks to vitamin C.
Kiwi strengthens eyesight
The composition of kiwi fruit include phytochemicals lutein, a substance that prevents age-related vision loss. Lutein protects our eyes from the harmful effects of free radicals. The human body is unable to synthesize lutein on their own, so to him we can only from food. In kiwifruit also contains a substance zeaxanthin, the lack of which negatively affects the eyesight.
Interesting facts about kiwi
It is proved that the flavonoids and carotenoids contained in the kiwi, have anticarcinogenic properties, they protect DNA from oxidation and prevent the formation of cancer cells.
Kiwi will be appreciated by those who are watching their health and figure. It is low in calories (61 kcal per 100 grams) and no fat, but kiwi is rich in essential for normal functioning of the digestive system, fiber.
Kiwi needs of pregnant women, it contains enough folic acid necessary for the production of blood cells in the womb. This exotic fruit is useful and men: the amino acid arginine contained in kiwi are used in the treatment and prevention of impotence.
Who can’t eat kiwi
Kiwi is really very useful and nutritious fruit, but, unfortunately, it does have its drawbacks.
Some people have kiwi may cause allergic reactions. Often, those who eat kiwi fruit in too large quantities, developing cross-sensitization and different types of allergies.
No matter how useful kiwi, abuse this fruit still not worth it. A day should eat no more than three pieces. Overeating of kiwi can lead to the appearance of edema, and in some cases anaphylaxis.
Often in addition to the swelling, too much kiwi can provoke asthma, rashes, redness and irritation of the oral mucosa. Sometimes the background of abuse kiwi syndrome may develop food allergies, such as in humans, swelling of lips, tongue and mucosa in the mouth there is a sensation of tingling and itching.
If daily is too much kiwi, you can “earn” dermatitis. The pancreas also may sharply react to the overeating of kiwi. Potassium, vitamins C and E in large doses can lead to a change in the level of triglycerides in the blood, which subsequently negatively affects the pancreas.
Overeating of kiwi can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be difficult to breath, occasional fainting.
Scientists have found a connection between latex Allergy and Allergy to kiwi. If the latex is causing your allergic reaction, kiwi should be abandoned.
Kiwi good for pregnant and lactating women, but to use it costs as much as your doctor will recommend.
Kiwi has a mild antifungal effect, about it should know those who take antifungal drugs. In order not to provoke bleeding, not recommended to eat kiwi during the intake of anti-inflammatory and nonsteroidal drugs, as well as together with aspirin and heparin.
If you are taking any dietary supplements, medications or herbal remedies before incorporating kiwi into your diet, always consult your dietitian and physician.