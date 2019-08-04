Doctors have called the products that can help with intestinal dysbiosis
Doctors listed products, the use of which can help with intestinal dysbiosis. The latter implies a breach in the balance of gut microbes, causing the amount of beneficial bacteria is inferior to the number of threat.
Sauerkraut is rich in fiber, allowing you to deal with bloating and proper digestion. Benefits of pineapple with dysbiosis due to the content of the enzyme bromelain, and it boasts anti-inflammatory properties. It is best to eat it raw or in a salad. Garlic has significant amounts of useful for digestion of inulin and onions source of quercetin and chromium.
A very useful dish for the body will be the bone broth, it contains collagen, arginine, and other substances that enhance the response of mucous membranes. In dairy products there are many beneficial bacteria that can improve intestinal microflora, is also recommended to include in your diet asparagus, eggs, kimchi and Apple cider vinegar.