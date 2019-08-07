Doctors have called the ways of self, worse than the disease
In many cases, people used self-treatment. The doctors called a ways that are worse than the diseases.
Doctors suggest not to use lemon juice as a teeth whitener due to the large amount of acid can harm the enamel. Such treatment will eventually lead to tooth decay and tooth sensitivity. Common way of first aid for burns — wounds lubrication oil. It’s really just dull the pain, but vposledstvii may develop the infection.
Doctors noted that in any case it is not necessary to use wax candles for self-treatment of problems with ears. They can lead to hearing loss. Earwax acts as a moisturizer, protecting against water penetration and infection.
In people, there is a method to treat a hangover. It is believed that soaked in alcohol a scarf saves you from migraines. Doctors claim that it is a myth, and this method in General can cause nausea.