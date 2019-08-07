Doctors have compiled a list of diseases in which it is impossible to bathe
There are diseases in which you cannot swim in the waters.
According to the psychiatrist, the psychiatrist Vitaliy holdina, swimming has medical contraindications exactly the same as any other physical activity.
Physicians has compiled a list of diseases in which you cannot swim. It includes
Also of great danger while bathing in the waters is the state of intoxication. Vitaly holdin said that the drunk person loses control over the behavior, deterioration of the orientation and coordination of movements, which is very dangerous while in the water.
In addition, alcohol suppresses the instinct of self-preservation.
The psychiatrist stated that “under the influence of alcohol begin to dominate the processes of inhibition, the person ceases to feel the danger, which is a common cause of accidents”.
The doctors said that swimming in cool water for the body – is stress: it helps to constrict the blood vessels, quickens the heartbeat, increased blood pressure. In the presence of chronic diseases or in the case of alcohol consumption the negative symptoms are only aggravated.