Doctors have confirmed the harm of electronic cigarettes
The study showed that inhaling large amounts of nicotine destroys the stem cells, subsequently turning into neurons. And it has a very negative impact on the work of the main thinking center of the human body.
Scientists from the University of California riverside found that has become incredibly fashionable e-cigarettes can damage the human brain. Therefore, they represent an additional danger for the millions of teenagers who buy them. These purchases young Americans make under the influence of information about what electronic cigarettes are much safer traditional tobacco products. However, the gadgets contains the nicotine, and now it turns out that he is a threat to the brain.
In experiments scientists have shown that inhalation of large doses of nicotine destroys the stem cells in the brain. And if they were not destroyed, then they would become the neurons required to implement all major functions of the brain. Consequently, the death of stem cells prevents the formation of new specialized cells in the brain. Special harmfulness in this context, e-cigarettes pose to teenagers who still pass through the stage of development, and for pregnant women in the body which is formed of new people.
Themselves are electronic cigarettes less carcinogenic, compared to the traditional, constantly prove researchers. But the more science learns about the specific features of these gadgets, the more convinced that they really cannot be considered secure.