Doctors have debunked the popular myth about the dangers of beer
As a result of scientific work scientists have proven that beer does not contribute to obesity, then there is no effect on the increase in waist size. Thus, experts have debunked one of the major myths regarding foam intoxicating drink.
According to scientists, one glass of beer with a volume of approximately 0.5 liter contains on average 100-200 calories, which is equal to one eaten sandwich. Thus, experts have proved that moderate consumption of the drink is not the cause of completeness, but excessive passion will not benefit the body. Also do not forget that different varieties of different beer ingredients – malt, yeast, hops, which ultimately affects the calorie product.
By the way, experts say that beer has no expiration date and the date indicated by the manufacturer on the container, not talking about that intoxicating drink is detrimental to health, and about the period when you start to change the original taste. In addition, not all Beers can be considered soft, as some have an alcohol content equal to 5 degrees, and some – more than 11 degrees.