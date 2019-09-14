Doctors have described the symptoms of a stroke appear to be harmless
American physicians told about the symptoms of stroke, which often appear to be harmless. According to them, should refer to a specialist if the person has problems with vision, headache, inability to remember anything and other symptoms.
Of serious illness show impairment. The seeing double images, blurring or loss of sight may indicate acute failure of cerebral circulation. These symptoms in turn causes reduction of oxygen supply to the organs of the visual system as a result of defeat of blood vessels. At the same time, experts note, these symptoms are often associated with age or fatigue.
Partial or complete loss of sensation are also an indicator for treatment to the health worker. Swollen hands or feet after a night of rest are common. However, if the numbness remains, it can act as a signal of the stroke. This symptom occurs as a result of reduced blood supply through the arteries that pass through the spine to the head.
On the stroke of reported unexpected changes of the speech, unclear pronunciation of words. In the presence of the disease appear disorders of coordination. This sudden symptom, like dizziness, can confirm the incident brain stroke.
Inability to recall any information it happens at all. However, according to doctors, the strengthened form of forgetfulness, is able to act as a symptom of having a microstroke. Migraine, indicating a pre-existing condition, usually followed by other indicators of violation of blood supply to a certain area of the brain. Among them often there are those that are mentioned in this list.