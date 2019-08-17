Doctors have described the symptoms of liver disease
Doctors have described the symptoms that may indicate liver disease. According to experts, any disease of the organ can lead to cirrhosis. 70% of cases of this disease are fatal, so it is impossible to ignore the following signals.
The first symptom that may indicate a violation of the liver, is the smell of sweat. It starts to emit the aroma of cooked cabbage. This is due to changes in composition of substances, which allocates an unhealthy body in diseases of the liver and kidneys. Other symptoms — yellowed whites of the eyes, mucosa and skin. This is due to the fact that the liver ceases to bind the bilirubin and it accumulates in the skin. Usually this symptom is found in hepatitis and cirrhosis. Disease of the body contributes to violations of hormonal levels, which affects the condition of the hair. They begin to change its structure and fall out.
In society there is a perception that the liver does not hurt. However, according to doctors, this is not true. If, as a consequence of the disease it is enlarged, it stretches the capsule, which is a liver — first and sends pain signals. Pain in the right upper quadrant can be caused by other disease, e.g., cholecystitis. However, if in addition to painful symptoms in humans, there is a bitter taste in the mouth, yellow tongue and eye sclera, we urgently need to seek medical help.