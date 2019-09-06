Doctors have determined that it is impossible to do with gastritis
Many people mistakenly believe that gastritis is a simple disease that can not be ignored. The end result this can lead to stomach ulcers and bleeding. How to eat and what lifestyle to lead — told the experts
1. First, we need to stop being nervous. In medical terminology there is a diagnosis of gastritis in the nervous system. Constant stress leads to exhaustion, which affects the stomach. Stabilize your emotional state, rest, learning to relax will help to prevent the development of disease, and if it is to reduce the number of pain attacks.
2. Secondly, you should stop Smoking. Nicotine and other harmful substances get into the stomach, irritating his mucosa, increase the secretion of hydrochloric acid, which corrodes the mucous membrane of the stomach of the patient, may provoke the development of ulcers.
3. Thirdly, for the successful treatment of gastritis, you should refrain from alcohol, which irritate the stomach wall prevents recovery.
4. Fourth, unnecessary medication on the advice of friends, can lead to undesirable side effects. Besides, the presence of concomitant diseases and receive appropriate treatment needs to be coordinated with a gastroenterologist.
5. Fifth, in acute course of the process, the presence of erosions — can’t do heavy sports and overload the body.
6. Sixthly, strictly observe the diet. Gastritis diet, fractional power, the exclusion of spicy, fried, sour, etc., will help restore health to your stomach.
7. And finally, we should not listen to the opinion of others, that the gastritis may take himself. Ask for help to the experts,if you will, of course, cherish your life and health.