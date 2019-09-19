Doctors have determined what time occur most frequently heart attacks
Polish scientists-cardiologists established when the majority of heart attacks. It turned out that most often the heart attack catches up with the man on Monday.
A study of the nature of heart attacks were carried out by scientists from the Polish Centre for heart diseases in Zabrze. Experts have analyzed the statistics of heart attacks, using a national database of heart disease.
As a result, they determined that the most unfavorable in terms of heart attacks day is Monday: the first day of the week it happens 17% of all attacks. For comparison, the output accounts for 11-12% of heart attacks.
Also unfavorably on the condition of the heart is influenced by holiday periods and travel. Vacationers and tourists, according to scientists, are facing a very severe physical and emotional stress in the first days of leave associated with the road, moving around different climate and time regimes, extreme leisure, or sports. As a result, in the first and last day of stay, the risk of suffering from a heart attack increases several times.
In addition, the Polish researchers have refuted the popular theory that most heart attacks occur at night and early morning.
“At the time from 06:00 to 12:00 accounting for 27% of attacks in the next six hours — 35% of attacks, after 18:00 — 22%,” stated they.
If we talk about seasonal patterns, the cardiologists noted that people with a weak heart a heart attack threatened both high and low temperatures, as well as their swings.