Doctors have found benefits of walnuts for men
Walnuts need to be sure to include in your diet in the winter men. Scientists from the U.S. found that their use protects the emotional health of the stronger sex.
When the season is over because of the lack of sunlight increases risk of psychopathologies, very useful can be nuts. To such conclusion came researchers from the University of new Mexico, who were watching young men and women.
In the study of American consistof was attended by 64 student of both sexes, aged from 18 to 25 years. In the experiment, the volunteers during the 16 weeks daily ate three slices of banana bread: half of the time — along with walnuts and half without. “The walnuts were crushed, so that the bread does not differ in taste and appearance. The mood of the students, we evaluated the test,” reported the authors.
Analysis of data obtained during testing showed that 8 weeks consumption of bread with nuts, the mood of the male participants improved by 28%, while in women, the mood remained at the same level.
“Probably in the mood have a positive effect, beneficial compounds found in walnuts, such as alpha-linolenic acid, vitamin E, folic acid, polyphenols or melatonin. Is it in the interaction of these compounds,” suggested the researchers.
Experts recommend men to maintain the stability of their emotional state, regularly eating walnuts.