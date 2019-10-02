Doctors have found, it is helpful to sleep with the window open
Some believe that the bedroom should be warmer, and some year-round is covered with a thick duvet. However, studies say that sleep is at a lower temperature is better restores power, and reduces the risk of developing certain diseases, and prolongs youth.
The temperature in the bedroom is often the cause of marital strife: one is too cold, the second too hot. But right after all the one who favours sleeping in a cool room. Dr. Christopher winter, chief physician Charlotsville center of neurology and sleep medicine, cites several arguments in favor of a dream at 16-19°C.
According to him, when the thermometer drops below or rises above this range, the sleep becomes restless, the man begins to thrash about, toss and turn from side to side and cannot fully relax.
Obviously, this is because the body is subject to circadian rhythms. Around 17:00 body temperature, maximizes, and then starts to subside and at about 5 am comes down to the lowest level. With night approaching physical activity is gradually reduced, and we are more sleepy. Accordingly, if the bedroom is cool, we fall asleep faster.
The specialists of the University of South Australia also confirm that in the cold sleep a lot better and connect some types of insomnia violation of the body’s natural thermoregulation.
In addition, sleep in a cold room helps to look younger: it has to do with the production of melatonin, slowing the aging process. In addition, this hormone has antioxidant properties, regulates the permeability of the barrier between the brain and the circulatory system and, according to some, prevents the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
The optimum temperature during night sleep and improves mood. The fact that under the influence of melatonin increases the level of serotonin, which is called the hormone of happiness. Both hormones are connected: when their content is increased, we feel happier and rest better.
A naturopathic doctor Natasha Turner claims that the healthy sleep is at a lower temperature stimulates the secretion of growth hormone, while reducing levels of stress hormones. In addition, this successful combination helps to lose weight. Another study found a link night temperature regime with the probability of developing metabolic diseases.
Because now especially, the cases of diabetes, should take care of prevention. Those who prefer to sleep in a cool room faster, burn calories, increases insulin sensitivity and reduces glucose to prevent the risk of emergence of diabetes of the second type.
So before heading to bed, feel free to open the Windows, turn the air conditioner on “cold” or set the thermostat batteries at lowest level and get deep, restorative sleep.