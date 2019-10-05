Doctors have found that gait can “tell” about the potency of men
The first alarming symptom.
Scientists from Japan, after extensive research, found the main symptom, which indicates that the man may soon lose their potency. However, you should not panic and close myself.
The results of experts from the Department of urology, school of medicine, University of Hirosaki on its pages published the journal The journal of Sexual Medicine.
So according to experts, if while walking you started to seed, be aware that it is an alarming sign. Hence, the pelvic organs may not function correctly. And this problem is not to run and must be solved as soon as possible.
It is noted that the researchers observed the gait of men who have everything is in order with potency, and for those who have obvious problems. Wide stride is one of the main indicators of men’s health.
Comparing all the data, the experts found that men with short pitch 40% higher risk of impotence than men walking widely.
In order to establish a link between violations of potency and gait were chosen 324 volunteer.
Experts also emphasize that this problem does not appear during the day.